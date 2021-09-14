Kerry Group has announced that its base price remains the same for August as it was in July at 33.14c/litre.

This is for milk at 3.3% protein and 3.6% fat.

In July, Kerry Group announced it was holding base milk price the same as June, but that all suppliers would get a 1c/litre top-up on milk price to allow Kerry to meet its ‘leading milk price’ commitments.

Elsewhere, Glanbia has also held its milk price for August, while Lakeland has decided to lift its base price by 0.5 c/litre.

Earlier on Tuesday, Kerry Group announced the closing of the deal to purchase American company Niacet for €853m.