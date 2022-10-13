Lot 102, a weanling heifer from the Bushypark herd, Bushypark Dandelion, born January 2022, made €2,700 at the annual Shannonside Shorthorn sale on Saturday last in Ennis, Co Clare.

The Brosnan family's Glounlea Shorthorns had a very good day on Saturday at the annual Shannonside Shorthorn sale of in-calf heifers at Ennis Mart, Co Clare.

The Kerry herd had eight in-calf heifers from 27 in total at the sale and the eight averaged almost €2,500, with the top price of the bunch being lot 27 Glounlea Fawn 2, a white heifer, in-calf to Duke 9 and due mid-December making €3,650 in the ring.

The October 2019-born heifer by Glounlea Jackpot 6th and out of a Creaga cow had a replacement index of €109.

Next best of the Kerry lot was lot 25, a dark roan, Glounlea Mayflower 96, that made €2,875 in the ring. She was in-calf to Bushy Park Flanker and also due mid-December.

No shortage of bidders

There was no shortage of bidders and the trade was lively.

The maiden heifer trade was also strong, with the top heifers again exceeding €2,000.

Salter’s from Skibbereen in west Cork got €2,025 for lot 65, Castlehaven Grayling 50, a roan heifer born January 2021 by Chapelton Kingsley.

With a replacement index of €121, she had a five-star rating across beef breeds.

Another flashy heifer from Keating’s in Kilrush, Turbine Una, made €2,500. The roan heifer, born February 2021 and with a replacement index of €140, had five stars across the board and attracted lots of attention.

Weanling heifers

The first of the weanling heifers into the ring was from Condon’s in Emly, Co Tipperary.

The January 2022 light roan by Seafield Titan made €1,300, setting the tone for a very lively weanling sale.

Anything sold in the first 10 lots all exceeded €1,000, with PJ Devitt from Inagh, Co Clare, getting over €1,300 for a number of weanling heifers.

Prices ranged from €700 upwards, depending on colour, age, weight, and breeding.

One of the top lots presented by Keane’s Bushypark herd in Kilfenora, Co Clare, was lot 102, Bushypark Dandelion 5th, a light roan heifer born in January 2022. She weighed over 430kg and was halter trained. She made €2,700 in the ring.

With an index of €130, she was sired by Hussar of Upsall.

A number of lighter heifers made between €600 and €700 in the ring and left the ring unsold.

Big sale

The Shannonside Shorthorn Breeders Club had a big sale on Saturday last at Ennis Mart.

The annual sale of pedigree Shorthorns drew a large crowd from right across Ireland.

Many of the stock were export tested for Northern Ireland and found homes in Fermanagh and further away.

There were 27 in-calf heifers sold early in the day, followed by 41 maiden heifers and then over 80 weanling heifers.

The next Shorthorn sale is the Moyside and Croghan Club Sale in Elphin Mart on Saturday 22 October, with another in Kilfenora, Co Clare, on 29 October and Monday 31 October in Blessington Mart.