Kerry Group has suspended its operations in Russia and Belarus.

The Kerry Group announced that it has suspended its operations in Russia and Belarus with effect from Monday 4 April.

A Kerry Group statement said it has scaled back its activities in Russia and Belarus over recent weeks but that “following extensive ongoing consultation with stakeholders” the group announced that it is suspending its operations in Russia and Belarus.

Kerry Group had highlighted in its 2021 annual report that Russia and eastern Europe had continued to deliver strong growth across both retail and food service sectors, led by meat and snacks.

Since then, Kerry sold its meat and meals business to Pilgrim’s Pride, which is 80% owned by JBS, the world’s largest meat processor.

Russia has banned beef and some dairy imports from EU countries in retaliation for sanctions imposed at the time of the Crimea invasion in 2014.

Up to that point Russia had been a growing market for Irish beef, particularly liver and other offal.