Kerry Group has suspended operations in Russia and Belarus as of Monday 4 April.

In a statement, Kerry Group said that it "continuously monitored" the unfolding situation in Ukraine, adding that the company was "horrified" at the escalation of the humanitarian crisis.

A spokesperson from Kerry Group said that it has scaled back activities in Russia and Belarus over the last number of weeks.

Consultation

"Following extensive ongoing consultation with stakeholders, the group announces today that it is suspending its operations in Russia and Belarus," the spokesperson said.

This suspension will be managed in an orderly manner, during which the company will continue to pay employees and fulfil its legal obligations.

In its 2021 annual report, Kerry Group reported that “Russia and eastern Europe continued to deliver very strong growth across both retail and foodservice channels, led by meat and snacks”.

Emerging markets

It said that there was strong volume growth of 14.4% in emerging markets in 2021.

This was led by “performance in China, Middle East and Russia”.

According to Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue, exports to Russia and Ukraine constituted less than 0.5% of total agri-food exports in 2021.

"Specifically on food exports, it is not currently expected that the war in Ukraine will have a major impact," the Minister said in response to a parliamentary question last week.