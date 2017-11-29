Kerrygold back on retail shelves
By Patrick Donohoe on 30 November 2017
A few weeks after the product was removed from retail shelves, Kerrygold butter is on sale again in major outlets.
Please register or sign in to continue reading
More in News
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
By Amy Forde on 29 November 2017
Related Stories
By The Dealer on 28 November 2017
By Lorcan Allen on 27 November 2017
By Anthony Jordan on 21 November 2017
Huge labour savings, fully galvanised. Heavy duty construction...
Low bay fittings250w metal haloids9 fitting in totalAsk For Tony in ...
Farm fencing posts and strainers for sale, pressure treated to IS436 standard, a...
Top Quality chopped wheat straw in 8x4x2 bales www.strawchip.com...