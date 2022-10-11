Yokohama Off-Highway Tires’ (YOHT) has appointed a new distribution partner in Ireland for the Alliance brand. Starting in October 2022, Kevin Burke Tyres (KBT Ltd) will have the entire Alliance tyre portfolio on offer.

Established in 1995, KBT has evolved into one of Ireland’s largest wholesale tyre providers. The business has grown to include three retail depots across Galway, a wholesale division and a wheel plant division where rims are supplied and or fabricated. In 2019, the firm relocated to a purpose-built facility in Athenry beside the M6 Motorway.

Kevin Burke.

Selling over 100,00 tyres annually, KBT carries €4m worth of tyres and €1m worth of rims in stock. The company is also the sole Irish distributor of Maxam and Bandenmarkt, and is an OE partner for Michelin tyres and a Michelin Excel Agri Dealer.

Kirkby Tyres, which was the Irish Alliance distributor, remains the exclusive partner for the Alliance brand in England, Wales and Scotland. YOHT owns the brands Alliance, Galaxy and Primex and is present in over 120 countries.