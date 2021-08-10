The Kilbride Farm Simmental herd of the Robson family is set to host an online sale to mark its 50th anniversary.

Based in Northern Ireland, it was one of the first herds to import the breed back in 1971.

The Kilbride Farm prefix secured many top placings at Balmoral Show and the Royal Show over the first half of its existence.

However, a decision in 2000 to stop showing to follow a high health plan means that most show ring success in recent times is from progeny of the Kilbride Farm stock.

Strong sellers

While showing stopped, the sale of bulls at the famous Perth and now Stirling bull sales continued.

Over the years, the herd has won seven overall Simmental championships at the sale, with prices reaching a top of 22,000gns.

The success of some of these sale toppers, along with bulls purchased privately by AI centres, means that the Kilbride Farm prefix is now known in most countries that breed Simmental.

Select heifers

To mark the 50th year of the herd, the Robsons are offering a select number of heifers which would normally have been retained.

In total, there are 17 heifers from the herd's most famous family lines, including Eunices, Doras, Jollys and Lauras.

The sale will run as an online, timed auction through Ballymena Mart and Marteye, with bidding starting on Thursday 19 August and finishing on Saturday 21 August.

Full catalogue is available here.