Sign in to your account
Login
Forgot / Reset Password? Click here
Not registered with Farmers Journal? Register now to read 5 Member articles for FREE
Or

To redeem your unique loyalty code from the print edition click HERE
Just one final step...
You must confirm your email address by clicking on the link we’ve sent to your email address.
You are only one short step away from reading...
Kildalton dairy open day postponed
Register below to read FIVE Member articles
for free per month.
Or to redeem your unique loyalty code
from the print edition click HERE
Only takes a second!
Register
Already registered with Farmers Journal? Sign in
By registering an account you agree to our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
code
Logo Arrow
Search Farming Archive
/ / /

Kildalton dairy open day postponed

By on
The Glanbia/Teagasc sustainable dairy open day at Kildalton College has been postponed due to the impact of Ophelia.
The Glanbia/Teagasc sustainable dairy open day at Kildalton College has been postponed due to the impact of Ophelia.

Power outages and clean-ups after ex-hurricane Ophelia have led Glanbia and Teagasc to postpone their open day that was due to take place on Thursday 19 October in Kildalton College.

As reported in the Irish Farmers Journal, up to 500 Glanbia suppliers were still without power on Tuesday evening, a day after the storm.

In a statement Glanbia said: “A sigificant number of Glanbia Ireland milk suppliers were without power as of Wednesday lunchtime. Other farmers that have had power restored are busy catching up with farm tasks, so the decision was taken to postpone the event.”

The ESB has been working to restore power to homes and farms after the storm, however, parts of the south are still badly affected and remain without power.

Read more

Ophelia: how farmers around the country were affected

Teagasc agricultural colleges to remain closed on Tuesday

Rainfall warning for south and east

More in News
Weekly podcast: recovering from storm Ophelia and more for spruce than barley
News
Weekly podcast: recovering from storm Ophelia and more for spruce than barley
By Hannah Quinn-Mulligan on 18 October 2017
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: more heavy rain and milk prices
News
Irish Farmers Journal nightly news: more heavy rain and milk prices
By Patrick Donohoe on 18 October 2017
Aurivo sets September milk price
News
Aurivo sets September milk price
By Patrick Donohoe on 18 October 2017
Related tags
Related Stories
Member
Dutch farm expansion - 'If you want to expand, you have to spend €8,000 per cow'
Buildings
Dutch farm expansion - 'If you want to expand, you have to spend €8,000 per cow'
By William Conlon on 16 October 2017
Member
Milk processors declare 30p base price for September
Northern Ireland
Milk processors declare 30p base price for September
By Kieran Mailey on 18 October 2017
Member
Over 1,000 attend Teagasc college open days
Careers
Over 1,000 attend Teagasc college open days
By Anthony Jordan on 13 October 2017

Place ad