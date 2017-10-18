Kildalton dairy open day postponed

The Glanbia/Teagasc sustainable dairy open day at Kildalton College has been postponed due to the impact of Ophelia.

Power outages and clean-ups after ex-hurricane Ophelia have led Glanbia and Teagasc to postpone their open day that was due to take place on Thursday 19 October in Kildalton College.

As reported in the Irish Farmers Journal, up to 500 Glanbia suppliers were still without power on Tuesday evening, a day after the storm.

In a statement Glanbia said: “A sigificant number of Glanbia Ireland milk suppliers were without power as of Wednesday lunchtime. Other farmers that have had power restored are busy catching up with farm tasks, so the decision was taken to postpone the event.”

The ESB has been working to restore power to homes and farms after the storm, however, parts of the south are still badly affected and remain without power.

