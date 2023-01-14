On Saturday 21 January, the Kildangan Fleckvieh herd will offer a batch of 30 in-calf heifers for sale on the farm at Bawn, Kildangan, Co Kildare, and online via Denis Barrett Auctions.

The 30 heifers are all in calf to Celtic Sires AI bulls or to the herd’s pedigree Fleckvieh stock bull and are all due to calve between the end of January and April 2023 with yields of 11,200kg, fats to 5% and proteins to 4%.

All of the heifers are registered with the Irish Simmental Cattle Society and are registered in the Dairy Fleckvieh herdbook, with all animals on Irish soil for over a year.

All of the females being offered for sale will be export-tested and eligible for export from the farm to Northern Ireland and Britain.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, Maurice Prendergast of the Kildangan Fleckvieh herd said: “I visited Austria on several occasions throughout 2021 to source high-genetic-merit Fleckvieh breeding heifers and to build a strong and reliable relationship with some of the best dairy Fleckvieh farmers in Austria. I had a keen interest in getting into dairying, specifically through the Fleckvieh breed because of their dual purpose, docility and high solids.”

All heifers hold both Austrian and Irish pedigree certificates and an Irish EBI rating.

The heifers will sell on Kildangan farm at noon on 21 January at Bawn, Kildangan, Co Kildare, W34XK80 and online at DAB Auctions with all information available at www.denisbarrett.com.