The land is beside an exit from the N7/M7 motorway route.

A 96.76ac holding of valuable farmland is for sale in north Co Kildare.

The land is at Blackchurch, Naas Road, and is being sold by Jordan Town & Country.

It’s on offer by tender and the guide price is €35,000/ac.

The auctioneers are highlighting the location of this holding. It fronts on to the N7 dual carriageway, which becomes the M7 motorway connecting Dublin to Cork, Waterford and Limerick.

The property is beside the Exit 6 junction on the N7, also known as the Castlewarden Interchange.

Adjoining lots

The holding is for sale in two adjoining lots, facing each other across a road, which is part of the interchange junction. One is 92ac, laid out in four large fields. The other is 4.76ac in one field.

There is good farmland in this area with much of it in tillage.

This location falls within the greater Dublin area. The villages of Rathcoole and Kill are each 2.5km away, Naas is 5km away and the M50 road that rings around Dublin is 11km away.

Closing date

The closing date for tendering is Tuesday 12 July 2022. Tender documents are to be submitted to Reidy Stafford Solicitor, Moorefield Terrace, Newbridge, Co Kildare, marked for Lot 1 or Lot 2.

“This is a long-term, strategic investment opportunity,” auctioneer Paddy Jordan said. “The Castlewarden Interchange is one of Ireland’s busiest thoroughfares with over 50,000 movements a day.”