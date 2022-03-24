Mill House, Kilgowan, Co Kildare, will be sold by Jordan Auctioneers at auction on Monday 25 April. The guide price is €1.7m.

A 103ac farm with farmhouse and old yard has come on the market in Co Kildare and will be sold by auction next month.

The farm is Mill House at Kilgowan and will be sold by Jordan Auctioneers at auction on Monday 25 April. The guide price is €1.7m.

The farm fronts on to the old Kilcullen to Castledermot road, now the R448. It is 7km from Kilcullen, 13km from Newbridge, 19km from Naas and 16km from Kildare town.

The land is in one large block, with frontage on two public roads and several access points. At present, the land is in a mix of tillage and grass.

The Mill House is a traditional two-storey farmhouse of 198 square metres (2,131 square feet). It fronts on to the main road and is in relatively good condition throughout, although it would benefit from some upgrading and modernisation.

There are two reception rooms to the front of the house with 9ft ceilings. There are four bedrooms.

The yard is at the side and rear of the house and has several old stone buildings with lofts and an old two-storey mill house. Many of these buildings have been maintained.

There is also a four-bay hayshed with lean-to on each side. One has a concrete base.

According to the Jordan Auctioneers, this is one of the best farms to come on the market in Co Kildare for some time and the land is top quality with ‘Athy Series’ soils.

The auction will be in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge, at 3pm on Monday 25 April. The property is being offered in a number of lots, with an overall guide price of €1,700,000.