A nanny goat in Co Kildare has adopted a triplet lamb.

The ram lamb, found abandoned by its mother in a field, was instead licked dry and mothered by a nine-year-old nanny dairy goat.

The Charollais lamb and milking goat duo have formed an unusual pairing and now reside at My Lovely Horse Recue in north Kildare.

Speaking to the Irish Farmers Journal, co-founder of the charity Cathy Davey described how farmers Christopher Kelly and Ramona Cunningham brought in the “tiny” lamb in a bucket after its mother decided she only wanted two of her three lambs.

Adoption

The orphaned lamb received colostrum and was introduced to the nanny goat while still wet, at no more than three hours old.

The goat has mothered the Charollais ram lamb.

“She just took to him straight away and started cleaning him. She licked him and started sitting beside him to keep him warm,” she said.

Davey said the lamb has taken to his new mother and that the pair are doing well.

“It’s the tiniest lamb our vet has ever seen. There’s been a lot going on for him,” she added.

