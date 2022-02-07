The report recognised that importing peat made no "environmental, economic or ethical sense". / Phillip Doyle

The Government’s response to the final report of the working group on horticultural peat has been branded as “pathetic, useless and unworkable” by the Kildare Growers group.

The Department of Agriculture announced a series of actions after the report was released.

These actions have been a letdown to growers and fail to address issues with the supply of growing media to farmers, according to Kildare Growers, a group which represents the horticultural sector.

'No discussion'

The Department’s actions were not discussed with the working group before they were announced, the group has also claimed.

“This Government is paying lip service to the horticultural industry, which we find incredibly insulting,” Kildare Growers chair Larry Doran said.

“If the Government does not take urgent immediate action, our industry faces extinction, we will simply collapse,” he added.

Importing peat

It was reported by the working group that the importation of peat makes no "environmental, economic or ethical sense".

The growers group has suggested that the Government intends on continuing the policy of importing peat.

"It is not acceptable that this industry is facing a crisis of this scale and this Government is prepared to accept the importation of poorer-quality peat, higher carbon footprints and greater effects on global warming, while we could access superior local materials until such time as we have viable alternatives," Doran said.

‘An insult’

Doran commented that the working group’s research was not demonstrated in the measures proposed by Government.

“The Government action plan, in response to our report, is pathetic. It is an absolute insult to our hard work.

“We have put in a full year of heavy lifting, preparing reports and presenting real and workable alternatives. To say we are stunned by their response is an understatement to say the least,” he said.

The report indicated that peat should be phased out of usage for horticultural purposes by 2030 or 2035 and alternative media be used by the industry for growing fruit and vegetables.

The actions that support this recommendation have been insufficient, Kildare Growers said.

“We appreciate the concerns regarding the use of peat, but the industry members stressed the need for a just transition and all members agreed a phasing out of peat by 2030 or 2035 at the latest, with the provision that alternative materials were available.

“This has been totally ignored in the Government’s action plan,” the chair concluded.