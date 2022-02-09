Luke and Matt Dempsey pictured on their farm at Celbridge, Co Kildare, with the Glanbia Ireland 2021 awards for 'Grain Supplier of the Year' and 'Food Grade Oats' . \ Finbarr O’Rourke

Matt and Luke Dempsey, who farm near Celbridge in Co Kildare, are the winners of the Glanbia Ireland Grain Supplier of the Year Award for 2021. A range of awards recognise growers who supply Glanbia Ireland with a range of crops in different product categories.

The Dempsey Farm Partnership won the award for their food grade oats, with 240t of a gluten-free crop delivering an average specific weight of 59.3kph at 15.5% moisture.

Commenting on the award, Matt said: “We are truly delighted to have been selected for the Grain Supplier of the Year Award.

“We take great pride in delivering top-class crops and constantly strive to innovate and operate sustainable practices on our farm.”

Matt and Luke operate a tillage and beef enterprise and grow around 250 acres of cereal crops.

They also grow a range of break crops including beans, oats and oilseed rape, which allow the production of seed wheat and gluten-free oats.

Matt values the contribution of break crops and organic manure from the beef enterprise in maintaining healthy soil and aiding soil fertility, while also providing overall yield improvement and quality grain.

It was good to note that the favourable conditions and excellent yields were matched by strong prices

Glanbia Co-op chair John Murphy said the calibre of the entrants to the awards is a reflection of the hard work, dedication and professionalism displayed throughout the tillage sector.

He said: “It was good to note that the favourable conditions and excellent yields were matched by strong prices for the 2021 harvest.

Other award winners included Bobby Miller, Laois; John Kehoe, Wexford; Diarmuid MacAmhlaiobh, Cork; Paul and PJ McGrath, Offaly; Eamon McGrath, Carlow; Doyle Produce Ltd, Kilkenny; Quigley Agri Contracting Ltd, Kildare; Ballingale Farms Ltd, Wexford; Deerpark Farming Ltd, Waterford; Sylvester Bourke, Wicklow; and Francis and Thomas Bennett, Meath.