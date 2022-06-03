Kildare organic farmer Fergal Byrne and his son Philip with their organic turkeys last year. \ Philip Doyle

Kildare suckler, sheep and turkey farmer and Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) organics chair Fergal Byrne will host a Teagasc Organics Demonstration Farm Walk on his farm in Calverstown Little, Co Kildare next Wednesday 8 June at 2pm.

The event will demonstrate the potential in organic sheep, cereals and beef farming. Farmers and members of the public are invited to come along and see organic farming in practice and to meet and speak with the producers and experts from the sector.

Speaking ahead of the farm walk, Byrne said: “We have seen considerable investment in the organics scheme in recent times and with the cost of inputs – fertiliser in particular – continuing to spiral, switching to organics is becoming an increasingly attractive option for many.

“This event is an ideal opportunity for anyone considering entering organic production to see first-hand the differences in operating an organic system, and the many benefits of doing so.”

Guidance provided

Teagasc advisers, Department of Agriculture representatives, the organic certification bodies and Byrne himself will all be available on the day to answer questions from and give guidance to farm walk attendees.

All those wishing to attend this free event are invited to register on through Teagasc here.

