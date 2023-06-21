Bord Bia agricultural sustainability manager Michael Houlihan speaking to TDs, senators and Councillors at the Kildare IFA farm walk this week.

Kildare TDs, senators and councillors were called on to communicate the sustainability work of farmers and their economic impact during a farm walk organised by Kildare IFA last week.

The county’s IFA chair Thomas O’Connor said farmers are in an “inner circle” from where they are struggling to get their message out.

Kildare IFA county chair Thomas O'Connor.

Speaking on the farm of Stephen Byrne, Monasterevin, O’Connor highlighted that Co Kildare is the second and third best in the country for growing wheat and grain.

“If our footballers were as good, we’d be in an all-Ireland final every year. You’ve been given information today and go and communicate it out to the public.

“We as farmers, we’re in our inner circle and we cannot communicate our message out. We’re failing to. Our message is still not getting out to a wider audience,” he said.

Several politicians joined the crowd of 50 farmers at Friday’s farm event involving a tour, presentations from Teagasc officials and demonstrations.

The event was aimed at educating decisionmakers, who may not have a background in farming, about the action farmers are taking to reach the goals of reducing emissions, restoring nature and producing high-quality food. The Irish Farmers Journal spoke to some of those in attendance.

Martin Heydon, Minister for Farm Safety and Kildare South TD (Fine Gael)

“For [people to] get that overall information today about the science and innovation behind what farmers are doing in Kildare, is really beneficial.

Minister of State at the Department of Agriculture Martin Heydon.

“I think it’s a great model that should be replicated around the country.”

Cathal Berry, Kildare south TD (Independent)

“Agriculture is a crucially important sector, not just for farmers but all the spinoffs – all the primary producers and the processors to go with that.

“The public representatives in Leinster House, I’ve noticed a switch in the last 12 months that people are starting to swing back towards farming.

“There was a lot of farming-bashing going on there for the last couple of years which is completely unwarranted. I’m glad to see a bit of a shift in the mentality and mindset, back towards farming. It’s great to see what’s actually being done. It was my first time seeing a low emissions slurry spreader at work, a huge difference.”

Réada Cronin, Kildare north TD (Sinn Féin)

“Agriculture is very important in Kildare. It was very interesting to hear the information and the stats that were given here today. Nobody knows how important sustainability is better than a family farmer who’s handing on a business to their kids.

Réada Cronin TD.

“Communication is key. There’s no better sector in the country who knows how important nature restoration is, biodiversity, pollination than farmers.

“We have farmers very worried about the culling of livestock.

“They need to be assured that we will be standing by them in any way we can.”