Alongside its flagship Q Series offering, Valtra showcased tractor models from its A, N, G and T ranges. \ Keely Redmond

Kilkenny Agri Machinery Ltd recently hosted a demonstration day showcasing the latest wares from two big players in the machinery game - McHale and Valtra.

The most recent tractor launch held by the Finnish manufacturer has been its Q Series. Spanning 230hp to 305hp, the new range took front and centre at the event.

A Q305 was married to a set of 9m Proglide McHale mowers, with the power and technology in the tractor - coupled with the ground-following capability of the mowers - impressing the punters who attended.

Alongside its flagship offering, Valtra showcased tractor models from its entire range.

Front and centre of McHale’s line-up was its Fusion 4+ integrated baler wrapper unit, which was launched almost one year ago.

Initial feedback from the market on the combination unit this season is very positive, with a notable improvement in crop intake and throughput.

In terms of new kit in the pipeline from both manufacturers, McHale offered punters a sneak peek at its new tedder range, displaying a six-rotor tedder on the day.

The Irish Farmers Journal understands that the Mayo manufacturer is looking at officially launching the range later this year.

Although Valtra has just recently completed its new fifth generation of tractors, the Finnish company is planning to take the wraps off its new high-horsepower S Series next month.

In pictures

Alongside its flagship Q Series offering, Valtra showcased tractor models from its A, N, G and T ranges. \ Keely Redmond

McHale offered punters a sneak peek at its new tedder range, displaying a six-rotor Propel M6-770 tedder.

Although Valtra has just recently completed its new fifth generation of tractors, the Finnish company is planning to take the wraps off its new high-horsepower S Series next month. \ Keely Redmond

Pictured is a Valtra G135 and a McHale R62-72 twin-rotor rake.

This T195 and McHale Fusion 4+ attracted plenty of attention. \ Keely Redmond

Kilkenny Agri Machinery Ltd recently hosted a demonstration day showcasing the latest wares from two big players in the machinery game, McHale and Valtra. \ Keely Redmond