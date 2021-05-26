The last of the Kilkenny bull sales of 2021 took place on Wednesday, and there was a strong demand throughout for the main beef breeds on offer.

While the top price and top average came from the Limousin breed, the best trade on the day was for Angus animals, with three times as many bulls sold as the other breeds.

The Angus bull sales have been hard to judge. With a strong trade in farm sales from the beginning of March, some early live sales suffered, regaining traction again in April.

Drumcrow Lord Joker W801, who sold for €3,200.

It seems due to this that many buyers had their bulls bought before May and a number of tough sales followed before this week’s Kilkenny sale put another spanner in the works in what can only be described as a phenomenal trade.

All but one Angus bull on offer found a new home, averaging an impressive €2,730 with a 95% clearance rate.

Trade improved as the sale progressed and the fear of not securing a bull set in. This resulted in the last four bulls to sell, the youngest bulls on offer, hitting a price tag of €3,200 or more.

In total, six Angus bulls met their reserve in excess of €3,000, selling to a top of €3,550.

Clonbroney Terence, who sold for the top Angus price of €3,550.

Taking the top price was Clonbroney Terence from the herd of Liam Foley, Ballinalee, Co Longford. This stylish March 2020-born bull is sired by Clooncolligan Exotic, with the dam a Templequain Lord Jake daughter. Ranking four stars on the terminal index, Terence had a beef cow calving figure of just 1.3%.

Just behind this, at €3,500, was Lavagh Tod from John and Paul McNulty, Drumsna, Co Leitrim. This 13-month-old bull is sired by the herd’s stock bull Liss Buster and out of Dunlever Eammon daughter Trimblestown Philippa.

Liss Maco W980, who sold for €3,350.

Oldcastle, Co Meath, breeder John McEnroe was back in the money when he sold two bulls at €3,350 and €3,200. The higher of these was Liss Maco W980, a five-star terminal bull by former All-Ireland champion, Mogeely Dreamer. Born in mid-April, Liss Maco is out of a homebred dam by Liss Tough.

McEnroe’s second exhibit was Liss Bit Much W991. This bull was sired by the aforementioned Dreamer, with Gigginstown House Gaffer Cross on the dam’s side.

Matching the €3,200 was well-known Cavan breeder Frank McKiernan, with Drumcrow Lord Joker W801. This rising 14-month-old bull is sired by the much admired Drumcrow Joker, with the dam out of Lissard Mark.

Lavagh Tod, who sold for €3,500.

The last of the Angus bulls to break the €3,000 mark was Ashtree Sunshine. Bred and exhibited by Leitrim breeder Norman Richardson, this September 2019-born bull is a son of Bloomfield Pat, who goes back to Coneyisland Legend. Ranking four stars on the terminal index, he was knocked down at €3,100.

Ashtree Sunshine, who sold for €3,100.

Limousin

Six of the eight Limousin bulls on offer found new homes on the day, to average €2,875. As mentioned, the breed also recorded the highest price of the day. Taking this accolade was Monagh Rusty, who sold for €3,800.

Bred and exhibited by Nigel Peavoy, Portlaoise, this March 2020-born bull ranked five stars down the line, with a beef cow calving figure of just 2.3%. Sired by Bavardage, he is out of a Netherhall Epic-bred dam.

Also hitting the high notes in the Limousin breed was Kilkenny Prince, who sold for €3,500. Bred by local breeders Joe and Michael Moran, this September 2019-born bull is sired by Lodge Hamlet, with Hamac and Fieldson Alfy also in the back breeding.

Kilkenny Prince, who sold for €3,500.

Hereford

While the Hereford breed didn’t see as many high sellers, six of the eight bulls put forward did sell to an average €2,475.

Top of these was Tourtanepoll 1 Ryan 1197, who hit the market at €3,500. Kilkenny-based breeder Trevor Parr was the breeder behind this breed topper, who was born in November 2019.

Carrying four stars on the terminal index, this stylish bull was out of Kye Harry 789 and the dam was Tourtanepoll 1 Maisie.

Securing a price of €3,000 was Balleen Roller Coster from Thomas Brennan, Freshford, Co Kilkenny. This February 2020-born bull is sired by the herd’s stock bull Balleen Achiever, with Gageboro Eugenic on the dam’s side.