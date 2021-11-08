The Johnstown Tractor and Truck Run will take place on Sunday 21 November 2021.

Chair of the Johnstown Run committee Damien Hawkes said that vehicles of all types are welcome to join.

Tractors and trucks will take off in convoy at 1pm, with tractors starting from the church car park and trucks starting from the Coláiste Mhuire car park.

Launch of the Johnstown Tractor and Truck Run in aid of the North Kilkenny Irish Wheelchair Association. The run will be held on Sunday 21 November 2021 at 1pm. / Alf Harvey

The launch of the Johnstown Tractor and Truck Run took place on Sunday 7 November. All proceeds from the event will go to the North Kilkenny Irish Wheelchair Association.

This is the fourth edition of the Johnstown Run, with proceeds of the last run held in 2019 raising €4,000.

Hawkes is hoping for a bigger turnout this year and welcomes vehicles of all types to come along.

There is a GoFundMe page set up on the Johnstown Tractor Run Facebook page to facilitate online donations to the North Kilkenny Irish Wheelchair Association.