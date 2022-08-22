The Irish Moiled Cattle Society will hold a national open day on Saturday 3 September at 11am.

Killua Castle is situated just outside Clonmellon, Co Westmeath, and is described as one of the most spectacular demesnes in Ireland.

It’s a former home of Lawrence of Arabia, which has lain in ruins for over 60 years before being restored and brought back to life.

The castle is surrounded by beautiful landscape and the surrounding farm is now home to rare breeds such as the Irish Moiled cattle herd, Jacob sheep, old Irish goats and parkland deer, as well as chickens all reared in a nature-inclusive manner.

Killua Castle.

Killua Castle is currently owned by the Sangines-Krause family, which has gone to great lengths to restore the castle to its former glory by piecing together its history to make it as authentic as it would have been when first built.

Herd history

Having purchased several females in the online Magnificent Moilid Sale through auctioneers Harrison & Hetherington, Killua Castle farm manager Anthony Gilsenan also purchased one of the best stock bulls he could buy.

Farm manager Anthony Gilsenan and Irish Moiled Cattle Society chair Brian O'Kane discuss the plans for the open day with Irish Moiled cattle in the background.

He purchased Ravelglen Rocky privately from Brian O’Kane and this was the start of the Killua herd of Irish Moiled cattle.

In September, Killua Castle will be opening the Twelve Points restaurant, named after its signature stag, with dishes featuring their own rare and native breeds such as Irish Moiled beef, lamb, venison, free range chickens and eggs.

Their animals are sustainably raised on grass pastures. They also will be using local fresh produce from their farm in their restaurant. Visitors will get a preview of this exciting new venture.

Guided tours

Killua Castle has already opened its doors to visitors for guided tours of the castle and on Saturday 3 September, it will very kindly open its doors to welcome Irish Moiled breeders, particularly those interested in direct selling of meat boxes from their farm.

There will be a tour of its state-of-the-art processing plant at 11am, when visitors will be guided through the whole process of direct selling and including a demo on the dry aging process.

Killua Castle Irish Moiled cattle.

At 1pm, the herd of Irish Moileds at Killua Castle will be on view in the surrounding castle grounds. Food and drink facilities are available for visitors and there will be an artisan street food van selling Irish Moiled burgers and refreshments.

If you would like to be part of the Irish Moiled breeders' day at Killua Castle, email Gillian at secretary@irishmoiledcattlesociety.com. Advance booking is required, which will be on a first-come-first-served basis.

ACRES and Irish Moiled Cattle

The Department of Agriculture recently announced a new agri-environment scheme in the next CAP which will be called the Agri-Climate Rural Environment Scheme (ACRES).

One of the objectives of the scheme is to conserve the genetic diversity of native breeds that are at risk of extinction. Irish Moiled cattle are one of nine eligible breeds to qualify for payment.

Requirements to be eligible for payment are that participants must already be a member or become a member of the Irish Moiled Cattle Society and remain for the duration of the contract of three years, and to produce at least one offspring from a purebred mating to be registered with the Irish Moiled Cattle Society before the end of the three years of the contract.

All progeny from a pure-bred Irish Moiled must be registered with the Irish Moiled Cattle Society.

Full details

Full details, requirements and what documents are required to be eligible can be found on the Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine website.

Anyone thinking of going into this scheme and thinking of purchasing an Irish Moiled must make sure that their Irish Moiled animal is registered with the Irish Moiled Cattle Society or it will not qualify.

If there is no pedigree certificate available from the seller, before any money parts, take the ear tag number and contact the Irish Moiled breed secretary, who will do a search to see if this animal is registered with the society.

The scheme requires identification documents and pedigree certificates issued by the society for each individual registered animal.

Autumn sale

The annual autumn Magnificent Moilie online sale will take place from 7pm on Tuesday 27 September to 7pm Thursday 29 September, which will have a large selection of elite females available for sale.

The online catalogue will be available through the Irish Moiled Cattle Society Facebook page and Harrison and Hetheringtons Auctioneers.

For further details on the above or to book your place for the breeders day, email Gillian at secretary@irishmoiledcattlesociety.com.