A price in excess of the €7.75m guide has been paid for the Kilree Estate in Co Kilkenny.

The 535ac property was sold this week, with the farm being purchased by an Irish buyer.

Pat O’Hagan of estate agents Savills would not comment on the identity of the buyer, apart from saying that the purchaser was active in agriculture.

Kilree is located 7km south of Kilkenny city and close to the village of Danesfort.

The lands include 468ac, which are currently in grass but have grown wheat, barley and sugar beet in the past.

Lease

As the farm is leased up to 2027 and is being worked as a dairy unit, the lands are all paddocked with access off internal roadways. Kilree also has 48ac of mixed woodland.

As well as a six-bedroom country house built in the 19th century, the farm has a full range of outbuildings.

The property is well known in farming circles in the southeast as it was the home farm of Michael Gibbons, a leading member of Macra na Feirme and the National Farmers’ Association – and also a chair of Clover Meats.

Pat O’Hagan said he had several active bidders for the farm, all of them Irish.

“There is good demand for large blocks of land like Kilree,” O’Hagan commented.

He has a number of parties looking for similar properties, he said.