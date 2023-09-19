The Kilvillcorris Charolais herd production sale will take place at 7pm on Friday evening, 29 September, in Tullamore Mart. \ Tricia Kennedy

PJ Ryan and Matt Ryan of the Kilvilcorris Charolais herd from Borrisoleigh, Co Tipperary, are holding a special pedigree Charolais heifer sale on Friday 29 September in GVM Mart, Tullamore.

The herd was established in 1988 and in the intervening years since, the herd has grown to its present standing of 120 Charolais.

The sale will see 30 heifers from the Kilvilcorris Herd go under the hammer, all with a range of sires and bloodlines, including Grimaldi, Goldstar Echo, Bon Jovi, Major, CF52, Pirate, Invincible, Meillard, Lisnagre Elite, Cavelands Fenian, Enfield Plexus, Excellent, Prime Roberto, Cottage Devon, Nelson, Jupiter, Texan-Gie and Carrickbrack Hutch.

All of these are sires that have helped to make the breed what it is today.

Speaking ahead of the sale, PJ Ryan said: “Bunratty Mike Tyson, our stock bull, whose pedigree includes both Domino and Hermes is breeding consistently well. He is bringing tremendous power, structure and function to his progeny.

“His female progeny are making great breeding cows displaying great breed characteristics combined with easy calving and a good supply of milk.

“I would like to wish the very best of luck to all potential customers,” he added.

The sale will take place in Tullamore Mart on Friday 29 September at 7pm.