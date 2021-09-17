The staff at Grennan's in Rath, Co Offaly, reacreated Kim Kardashian's Met Gala outfit this week. \ J Grennan and Sons

I see Barack Obama is not the only American with a grá for Offaly, as Kim Kardashian, the US reality TV star, was spotted in Rath styling a chic black plastic version of her Met Gala rigout.

What’s more American than a T-shirt head to toe?! pic.twitter.com/Z0xr7v6M04 — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) September 14, 2021

For her trip to the faithful county, she opted for a more waterproof style - as you know, it’s not Calabasas she’s in now.

Word on the street is that the waterproof outfit was one of the silage plastic designers' exclusive creations and is a limited edition piece which will not be recreated.

Kim was keen to shop local, but even the billionaire gasped at the price of silage plastic and agreed with another customer at the counter about it being “a total rob this year”.