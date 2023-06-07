King Charles is down three sheep after animal rights activists stole his lambs.

I hear Britain’s new monarch, King Charles, is rejigging his finances after animal rights activists stole three lambs from his Sandringham estate.

In a video posted online, the trio are seen running across a field and grabbing three lambs, before driving them away in their getaway van.

The young lambs, taken from their mothers but “saved from the butcher”, were handed over to “experts” who will allow them to live out their days, according to the animal rights group Rising Animals.

With sheepdog attacks on the rise here in Ireland, you’d hope attacks like these don’t start adding to the chaos.