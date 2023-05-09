Judge Veronica Hunt with Paul McGrath and the female and overall Hereford champion, Gouldingpoll1 Ravette 1262.

Blessed with the weather and with loyal exhibitors and spectators, the Kingdom County Fair in Tralee, Co Kerry, returned for its 73rd annual show on Sunday 7 May.

Only two weeks into the showing season and exhibitors and spectators are travelling from all over to support local shows and are delighted to be back in the show ring for another exciting showing season.

Kicking off the day’s events in the cattle rings were the Hereford classes which were judged by Veronica Hunt from Dualla, Co Tipperary. It was an exciting day for a young Paul McGrath from the Coolmara Hereford herd from Youghal, Co Cork, who took to the show ring with a very special very stylish heifer, Gouldingpoll1 Ravette1262.

Ravette, the December 2021-born heifer was purchased by McGrath at the 2022 Genetic Gems Hereford sale in Tullamore for a massive €22,000.

The Panmure1 Henry-sired heifer was tapped out as female champion which followed with the overall breed championship title.

The reserve breed championship title was awarded to the male breed champion, Kingsgrove1 Kid, who was exhibited by Michael Dullea of the Deelish herd from Drimoleague, Co Cork.

The July 2021-born bull was sired by Sollpoll 1 Kentucky Kid.

Angus

In the Angus ring, Michael Dullea’s success continued as he went on to scoop the breed champion with his August 2022-born bull calf, Deelish Valiant. The champion was sired by Deelish Shotgun out of a Wall Royal Leo dam.

Following on in the reserve championship spot were Dan and Rose Murphy with their January 2022-born heifer, Clara V1135 Donna. Donna was sired by Rawburn Boss Hogg.

Commercials

In the commercial ring it was the father-and-son duo Pat and Mike Rosengrave from Crusheen, Co Clare, who took the championship title.

Their October 2022-born bull calf Bundee who was sired by Ampertaine Elgin took the champion spot on the back of being the reserve champion at last week’s show in Newmarket-on-Fergus.

In the reserve championship spot, it was local man Neil Blennerhassett with his Belgian Blue-cross bullock who secured the much sought after reserve championship title.

The 26-month-old two-teeth bullock named Panda was bred from a Limousin-cross cow.

Dairy ring

In the dairy ring, the supreme female champion was awarded to Michael Laffin from Adare, Co Limerick, with his senior champion Everground Hagley Gail 51. This super Holstein Friesian cow is currently in her third lactation and fought off very stiff competition on the day.

It was also a day to remember for Daniel and Emer Curtin from Listowel, Co Kerry, who scooped the junior dairy champion, the reserve junior dairy champion and the reserve senior dairy champion of the show.