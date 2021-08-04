Kirkby Tyres recently purchased and moved to a new €3.5m premises in Dublin.

The firm is the UK and Irish wholesaler of a huge range of tyre brands such as Pirelli, Alliance, Maxam, Carlisle, Galileo and Sailun tyres.

With its headquarters in Liverpool, the tyre distributor said that due to increased sales activities and opportunities, Kirkby Tyres management took the decision to purchase a larger premises for its Irish operations.

The move to the 1.88-acre site and purchase of the modern industrial facility marks a significant €3.5m investment.

With over 60 years’ experience in the tyre business, the firms claims to carry over 100,000 tyres and wheels in stock across 900 tread patterns and 1,100 tyre sizes.