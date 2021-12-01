Kirkby Tyres has recently moved to its new premises in Dublin which is built on a 1.88-acre site.

The firm is the UK and Irish wholesaler of Yokohama Off-Highway Tires (YOHT), along with a huge range of tyre brands such as Pirelli, Alliance, Maxam, Carlisle, Galileo and Sailun.

With its headquarters in Liverpool, the distributor said that due to increased sales activities and opportunities, management took the decision to purchase a larger premises for its Irish operations.

“We invested over €3.5m and chose a strategic location with access to the major arterial routes.

“This puts us in the comfortable position to serve our customers in all geographical areas in the island of Ireland, with a markedly extended stock and further enhanced customer services,” said Michael Rosenthal of Kirkby Tyres on a recent visit.

With over 60 years’ experience in the tyre business, the firms claims to carry over 100,000 tyres and wheels in stock across 900 tread patterns and 1,100 tyre sizes.