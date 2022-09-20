Kerry Mechanical Engineering (KME) used this year’s Ploughing as a platform to officially launch its static macerator unit.

The unit is designed to be used inline on the slurry inlet side of an umbilical pump to improve slurry consistency by chopping any fibrous material. In turn, KME believes this will prolong the wear life of both the slurry pump and dribble bar/ trailing shoe applicator in the field. The macerator is powered via hydraulic motor which has a minimum oil requirement of 60l/min.

According to the firm, the unit is essentially a larger version of its own in-house horizontal type macerator. While the standalone model on display was built on an A-frame-mounted skid unit, the company has plans to offer the static macerator in conjunction with an umbilical pump built on the one skid unit.

The unit as pictured is priced at €8,500 plus VAT.