One of the main features of the Pro Glide range is its ability to adapt to the grounds contours and apply even pressure across all shoes.

Kerry Mechanical Engineering (KME), known for its easily accessible horizontal macerators and retrofit dribble bar range has expanded its range of low-emission application systems.

The all new Pro Glide range is available in 7.5m (TS-7500) and 9.6m (TS-9600) working widths. The sturdily built unit is available for fitment on slurry tankers via chassis brackets or machines already fitted with a rear linkage systems.

One of the unique features of the Pro Glide range, as its name suggests, is its ability to adapt to varying ground contours and so apply an even downwards pressure on all shoes across the full working width. Following wheels aid the ground contour following.

Both units are fitted with the proven KME Multicut macerator and an integrated stone trap. Only two spools are required for operation.

The firm said it will launch a new lighter, farmer-orientated retrofittable trailing shoe range this February. It will also benefit from the Mulitcut macerator and require two spool valves for operation. KME said it will be suitable for retrofit to tankers of all sizes.