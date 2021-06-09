The new CAP will begin in 2023, with the key decisions set to be made in 2021.\ Ramona Farrelly

An unchanged CAP budget has set farmers and farm sectors against one another in a bid to secure a larger part of the cake. The divisions between different farm organisations were clear at a meeting of the Oireachtas agriculture committee on Tuesday.

Irish Farmers Association (IFA) president Tim Cullinan said a poor outcome at CAP talks later this month could potentially spell the end for many Irish family farms. He said eco schemes, convergence and front-loading would be a triple form of flattening for farmers with higher payments.

“This plan must take account of the economic impact any new policy initiatives will have and requires that a full economic impact assessment of any policy reform measures be undertaken before implementation,” Cullinan said.

Irish Natura and Hill Farmers Association (INHFA) president Colm O’Donnell agreed the next reform was a defining moment for Irish agriculture. However, he said it was an opportunity to end historical payments.

“Do we try and maintain the status quo and protect a payment model based on a type of production developed by previous generations or do we embrace a future that provides equality of payment and opportunity for all farmers?” O’Donnell asked.

“100% convergence would deliver a flat rate payment per hectare which is not just the fairest, but the only credible way forward,” he said.

Irish Cattle and Sheep Farmers Association (ICSA) president Dermot Kelleher said the current CAP reform was a “bonfire of the vanities”.

“The cake has not gotten bigger, it is actually smaller so we cannot give more farmers the same worthwhile slice.”

Kelleher asked given family sized cattle, sheep or tillage farms were dependent on CAP supports how it could be fair that profitable dairy farms were getting more supports on a per hectare basis.

Irish Creamery and Milk Suppliers Assoication (ICMSA) president Pat McCormack raised concerns that dairy equipment may be excluded from a future TAMS scheme.

Macra na Feirme president John Keane pushed the cause of young farmers and said there needed to be a doubling of supports in the next CAP.