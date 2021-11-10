The Mileys’s 2018 champion hogget Belclare, a typical example of the type of sheep on offer at the dispersal.

The award-winning Knockcroghery Belclare flock is to be dispersed this Saturday 13 November in Roscommon Mart at 6pm.

The flock is synonymous with the best Belclare genetics in the country, with the Miley family having clocked up achievement after achievement since the flock was established in 1997.

The flock has secured female of the year on 11 occasions, Tullamore champion on 12 occasions and 10 premier sale championships, which often coincided with top and record prices.

Declan Miley is well known in sheep breeding circles, having served as chair of the Belclare Sheep Society for the past decade. This role also provided him the opportunity to be vice-chair of the National Sheep Breeders Association (NSBA) and vice-chair of the organising committee of the super NSBA championships held in Kilkenny for two years.

I am sure there are champions in the bellies of the ewes awaiting their new owners

Included in the sale are 40 in-lamb stock ewes, 23 ewe lambs and two stock rams. In addition to the Belclare lots, the family have also put forward seven Dutch spotted ewe lambs and one commercial Dutch spotted ewe lamb.

Speaking ahead of the sale, Declan said: “The females in the sale are all there on merit and have the best of back pedigrees possible in the breed. I am sure there are champions in the bellies of the ewes awaiting their new owners!”

If the chance of buying a champion wasn’t enough, the top price in every 10 lots will receive 10 bags of Smyths feed, along with something very special for the overall top price on the night, which is being kept top secret.

The much-anticipated sale is certainly one not to be missed.