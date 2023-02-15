The proposed new Knowledge Transfer (KT) Programme which will be introduced under the CAP Strategic Plan 2023-2027 has a funding allocation of €71.1m and will run for three years. It will offer participants a payment of €750 per annum while facilitators will be paid €500 per annum.
The terms and conditions are not expected to be published in the short term given that it will be May 2023 before the programme opens for expressions of interest. An outline of the scheme metrics was, however, presented by the Department of Agriculture during a Farm Advisory System (FAS) schemes information webinar held by the Department of Agriculture in December.
