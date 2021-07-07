Japanese manufacturers Komatsu and Honda have announced a joint-development agreement to electrify Komatsu’s micro excavators.

Under the arrangement, the Komatsu PC01 micro excavator will be electrified by equipping it with the swappable Honda Mobile Power Pack (MPP) and an electrified power unit (eGX). The swappable Honda MPP offers the advantage of continuous use of electric machines without recharging the battery.

It’s believed that Komatsu is working to launch the PC01 micro electric excavator by the end of this year.

Future developments between Komatsu and Honda will likely see the joint electrification of other micro and mini electric excavators up to one tonne, coupled with the development of MPP-based battery-sharing systems for use in the civil engineering and construction industries.

Director at McHale Plant Sales, the Komatsu distributor in Ireland, John O’Brien says: “Thanks to the electrification of the micro excavator, the PC01 will be environmentally friendly, with no noise or exhaust, making it suitable for a number of different work sites, both outdoor and indoor.”