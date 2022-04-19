With fuel prices at record levels and machinery prices through the roof, agricultural contractors today more than ever need to run their businesses as efficiently as possible. A key aspect to this is the equipment they operate on a daily basis.
This was something the McAllens, based near Gort, Co Galway, know all too well. Having had their eyes fixed on the HiSpec Kompactor trailer for several years, brothers Paul and Colie finally got their hands on a demo model for a day at silage in 2020.
