Kramer has just taken the wraps off a new, fully-hydraulic quick hitch system for its range of wheel loaders.

Known as Smart Attach, the new system allows hydraulically driven attachments to be coupled without the need for the operator to get out of the vehicle.

Instead, the connection with the hydraulic circuit is now automatic.

The coupling unit’s integrated locking display means the operator can always see that the attachment is securely attached to the machine.

For all machines already fitted with the new quick-change plate, the display also features a corresponding illuminated indicator.

The new system can still be used with non-hydraulic attachments and with those that feature conventional hydraulic coupling systems.

Initially, the system will be offered as an option in the large 5 Series as well as for some machines in Kramer’s premium 8 Series range. Retrofit kits will also be available to convert existing attachments to the system.