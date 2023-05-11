The Krone Big Pack 1290 HDP II now benefits from the PowerClean knotter fan and eight V-knotters which produce zero waste.

The Krone Big Pack 1290 HDP II now boasts a number of new features as standard, previously only available on the latest generation 5 Big Pack models.

Two of the new features include the PowerClean knotter fans and the eight V-knotters that produce no offcuts.

The Krone PowerClean is a hydraulically powered cleaning system that blows dust away from not only the knotter bank, but also other areas of the machine.

This is done by hydraulic turbines in the knotter bay that generate an over-pressure, preventing dust and debris from depositing in the first place. The oil flow is supplied by the tractor’s hydraulic circuit and load-sensing system.

No offcuts

The new V-knotters now means there are no twine offcuts. The system offers the reliability of the established Deering double knotter and the absence of offcuts from the Cormick single knotter.

Krone’s V-knotter has been designed to produce a finishing Deering knot with longer tail ends that translate into stronger knots.

The starter knot on the following bale is a Cormick loop knot, where the ends are formed into a bow, which increases the knot strength.

The double knotter eliminates those unwanted offcuts and therefore keeps fields and the knotter bank clean.