Krone has expanded its range of Vendro tedders with four new trailed models.

The T 900 (9m), T 1020 (10.2m), T 1120 (11.2m lower linkage) and the C 1120 (11.2m three-point linkage) are eight- and 10-rotor machines with five to six tine arms per rotor.

The Vendro range now comes as standard with OptiTurn contouring which allows the curved 3D tines to pick up the crop and spread it out evenly.

Border spreading is controlled hydraulically from the cab as standard. The new models feature a complete mechanical driveline. It consists of the main gearbox with a slip clutch, the drive shafts, the maintenance-free Octo Link finger clutches plus the sealed rotor gearboxes.

The new models include the T 900 (9m), T 1020 (10.2m), T 1120 (11.2m lower linkage) and the C 1120 (11.2m three-point linkage).

Vendro C 1120 and C 1120 Plus

The Vendro C 1120/Plus model has a three-point headstock. Its wings are operated from a single-acting spool. The working height is adjusted on a simple crank handle or hydraulically from the cab. The C 1120 chassis uses the transport wheels as jockey wheels in the field to ensure the OptiTurn tines are guided along the contours.

The hydraulic floating system on the transport axle is now a standard feature. The intelligent weight distribution system ensures a smooth ride on the headlands and prevents scuffing when turning. The C 1120 is available with a hydraulic curtain for tedding along headlands. The unit is fitted with 10.0/75-15.3 tyres as standard but is also available with wider tyres.