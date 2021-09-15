The new Swadro models range in working widths from 3.8m to 4.6m.

The Swadro S 380, Swadro S 420 and Swadro S 460 are Krone’s latest additions to its single rotor mounted rake range.

The three models offer working widths of 3.8m, 4.2m and 4.6m, as model numbering suggests. The two larger models feature 13 tine arms, while the smaller model features 10 tine arms.

Two coupling positions are offered as standard, the first bringing the rake closer to the tractor for a reduced lift requirement on smaller tractors and the second suited for larger tractors.

The rakes use maintenance-free drivelines and an overrun clutch with an electronic/hydraulic PTO brake. An overload protection system is also fitted in the event the rotor hits an obstacle.

Models are equipped with Krone’s proven jet effect and cardanic suspension technology. Mechanical damper struts are offered as standard, while hydraulic versions are optional.

The foldable tine arms feature a wear-free and gap-free folding mechanism, which Krone says are as reliable as rigid tine arms.

Electronic height control set from the cab via control box and display screen is now an option over the standard mechanical crank and scale.

The swathing curtain can be optioned so that it can be folded hydraulically from the tractor seat, while the manual version uses accumulators for ease of handling.