Krone has launched two new forage harvesters to its high-end 980-1080hp range. The two latest models are the Big X 980 and Big X 1080, both of which are wide-body machines. The German manufacturer has said the move came in response to an increasing global demand in the 900hp to 1,100hp segment.

The two new models sit under the most powerful forager in the world, the 1,156hp Big X 1180, which was introduced in 2018. The two new Big X models are powered by the same Liebherr V12 engine as used in the 1180. All models are compliant with Stage V and Tier 4f emission standards.

Both new foragers feature the modified PowerSplit feature, which customises the available engine power to current requirements at the touch of a button. When full engine power is not needed, it allows operators to operate the Eco-Power mode and when full engine output is required, X-Power can be activated.

The new models share much of their technology with the flagship Big X 1180. This includes the crop flow assembly that consists of six pre-compression rollers, the chopping drum, OptiMaxx 305 CornConditioner and VariStream. VariStream consists of a spring-loaded floor beneath the chopping cylinder and a spring-loaded plate behind the crop accelerator which combine for a smooth crop flow through the machine.

The two new models are powered by the same Liebherr V12 engine as used in the 1180.

Gearbox

Both models feature Krone’s VariLOC, a gearbox inside the pulley that drives the chopping drum. The manufacturer says by reducing the drum speed from 1,250 to 800rpm, operators can increase the chop length by up to 50%. Further features on the Krone foragers are the lift cab and the XtraPower system.

This is an online feature that offers operators the opportunity to add additional engine power into the machine for a limited period of time. There is XtraPower 100 for the Big X 980 and the Big X1080 and XtraPower 200 for the Big X 980.

A new dual-purpose NIR Control sensor helps to measure and record nutrient levels in forage as they are being harvested. Both models are equipped with SmartConnect, a standard telemetric unit that offers real-time collection and transmission of all machine data.

The Big X lineup of V12 models

New: Big X 980-979hp.

New: Big X 1080- 1074hp.

Big X 1180-1156hp (since 2018).