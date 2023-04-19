The offer includes all 2023 Krone mowers, tedders rakes, wagons and balers and will run until the 28 April 2023.

Irish Krone and Amazone importers Farmhand has announced 0% finance offers on 50% of its list prices on select Krone and Amazone equipment for customers in the Republic of Ireland.

The offer includes all 2023 Krone mowers, tedders rakes, wagons and balers and will run until the 28 April 2023. It includes one plus two annual payments over three years at 0%.

The Amazone limited 0% package is available on all mounted drills, one pass drills and ploughs until 31 May 2023 and includes one plus two annual payments over three years at 0%.

Further information on the packages can be obtained by speaking with your local Krone or Amazone dealer.