Krone Finance has announced a 0% finance package on new tedders and rakes for customers in the Republic of Ireland.

The latest finance offer is based on a one-plus-two annual payments over three years, with finance now available on 100% of the machine purchase price.

For Northern Irish-based customers, Farmhand, in partnership with GNG Credit, have announced a 1.98% finance package on new Krone tedders and rakes.

This finance offer is based on a one-plus-three annual payments over four years, with finance available on 100% of the machine purchase price.

Both are available until 31 August 2023.