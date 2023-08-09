Farmhand has announced a new ‘the BiG Deal’ 0% finance package on new Krone self-propelled machines this autumn.

Farmhand has announced ‘The BiG Deal’, which is a new 0% finance package on new Krone self-propelled machines sold this autumn. New BiG M 450s sold for 2024 will come with a three-year warranty and the Grass King package which includes everything needed to operate the unit as a full autosteer machine.

On the BiG X forager range, the manufacturer is also offering a three-year warranty and 0% finance.

To qualify, all machines must be ordered before 1 November 2023. The finance package is based on 1+3 annual payments for customers in the Republic of Ireland with finance provided by Deutsche Leasing (Ireland) DAC.

For customers in Northern Ireland, 0% is based on 1+2 annual payments with finance provided by GNG Credit.

“We are delighted to be offering something to the market that has never been done before. The harvester market is very competitive so we have to put our best foot forward to secure business,” said Stephen Scrivener, sales and marketing director for Farmhand.