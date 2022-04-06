The €40m investment, once complete, will cover a total area of almost 7.5ha.

Krone has announced that work has started on a new parts warehouse, logistics centre and offices in Spelle, Germany.

Although work has just begun with a boundary fence erected and topsoil removed, the new parts and logistics centre is expected to be operational by the end of 2023.

Careful consideration

The decision to invest in the project comes after careful consideration of the current political uncertainty, according to chair of the Krone holding supervisory board Bernard Krone.

“At the start of the year we received the first partial building permit,” he said. “And the project is now progressing according to plan.

“Of course during the last few days we have questioned whether we should go ahead with this investment in these politically uncertain times; but we have decided to continue on the grounds that both the political crisis and the pandemic serve as a clear reminder to us of the importance of securing domestic food supplies.

“Farming and agricultural machinery are plainly indispensable.

“But in addition to powerful and efficient machines, professional farmers and contractors also need access to a premium and ultrafast supply of parts.

“This construction helps us to address these challenges and position ourselves as a sustainable, long-term reliable partner for our customers,” said Mr Krone.