Krone has announced that it will be fitting DLG-certified camera systems to all its new front mowers going forward.

Navigating big tractors in tight yards and through narrow gates poses its challenges, especially when veering out on to public roads.

Krone recognises this and is now offering camera solutions for its front-mounted mowers.

The manufacturer's front-mounted camera systems have now all been certified by DLG (Deutsche Landwirtschaftsgesellschaft eV) for all Krone mowers.

The DLG certification procedure was carried out for each front mower model (EasyCut Highland and the EasyCut F 400 CV Fold models etc), and all current front mower models now boast a DLG-certified camera system.

Each package comprises two cameras, one display screen and the appropriate leads. Thanks to the split-view screen which displays two camera feeds simultaneously, the tractor driver is able to manage all tight spots safely, without a helper.

