The GX is available as two models, the 44m3 GX 440 and the 52m3 GX 520.

Krone has introduced its new GX range of wagons consisting of two models - the GX 440 and tri-axle GX 520, which offer respective capacities of 44m3 and 52m3.

Wagon contents are unloaded by a fabric belt floor operated by two chains with the aid of a hydraulic moving headboard.

Fabric may not sound the strongest, but this 2m-wide 3.6mm-thick floor belt has a 50t break strength and a PVC surface which has two layers of polyester textile embedded into it.

The flat linked chains offer a break strength of 25t each. Rubber strips seal the sides to ensure small grains, etc, remain within the cargo body.

The headboard itself has a large 10mm-thick clear acrylic glass panel for good vision into the wagon's body.

Unload speeds

The floor chains are driven by two hydraulic motors, a 200cm3 motor on the GX 440 and two 250cm3 motors on the GX 520.

One of two unload speeds can be selected, 8m/min or 16m/min - the latter speed capable of unloading the GX 440 within 40 seconds and the GX 520 within 50 seconds.

Krone says that the GX benefits from a low deadweight, which is said to be achieved by its patented single-frame design.

The enclosed side sloping mudguards allow for little build-up of material. Telescoping sides reduce load-over heights hydraulically by up to 700mm.

Optional discharge rollers can be bolted on to the tailgate when not in use, allowing the wagon to be used for other crops. This process takes about 50 minutes, according to Krone.

Other features

As standard, forced steering is offered, which can be mechanical or electro-hydraulic as an option.

The forced steering system controls the rear axle in a tandem setup and the front and rear axles in tridem setup.

Krone ExactUnload is a feature included, which allows the operator to enter the length of the unloading area or silage pit into the terminal. From that, the unloading rate is controlled automatically relative to forward speed.

The GX is an Isobus machine and therefore allows the operator to select all functions and operate the wagon from the ground using a radio remote control if necessary.