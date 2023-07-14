With PreSelect Digital, the function can be preselected and the control unit operated via the AUX buttons on the tractors joystick without the need to move your hand.

The new Krone PreSelect system makes it possible to pre-select the hydraulic functions of the connected attachment and then activate them with the spool valves on the tractor side.

Electrical functions, such as adjusting the mower bed pressure, can be performed directly. It will be available in two versions: the Krone PreSelect DS 50 and the PreSelect Digital. The DS 50 presents the new pre-select operation unit in the new design.

As an alternative, the Krone PreSelect Digital has a connector cable that connects the machine with the tractor's ISOBUS plug. The hydraulic functions can then be viewed and pre-selected via the tractor's ISOBUS terminal.

The latter option then allows the operator to change between PreSelect DS 50 and PreSelect Digital.

The PreSelect DS 50 on a Krone EasyCut B 1000.

Krone PreSelect will initially be introduced in the well-known butterfly mower combinations, such as the EasyCut B 870 and B 1000 Collect models, and will also be available for other machine groups in the future.

PreSelect DS 50

The PreSelect DS 50 is a modern design based on the DS 100 operation unit.

The connection is directly to the machine interface and is supplied with voltage via a 12V plug in the cabin. It offers single-hand operation with memory keys.

In the Butterfly combinations, for example, various hydraulic functions including one and two-sided lifting of the mower units, adjustment of the working width and operation of the grouper belt in and out can be preselected and then performed by activating the tractor's control devices.

The pressure of the mower units and the speed of the grouper belts are shown in the display and can be adapted using the "Minus" and "Plus" keys.

PreSelect Digital

The PreSelect Digital performs essentially the same tasks as the DS 50.

The difference is that with the cable link between the attachment device and the tractor's ISOBUS socket, the driver can view and make pre-selections on an ISOBUS terminal.

This makes it possible to pre-select hydraulic functions of the connected attachment devices by means of the electrical PreSelect Digital on the ISOBUS terminal, and then activate them with the regulating valves on the tractor side. The icons show which functions are currently pre-selected.

PreSelect operation of a Krone EasyCut B 1000 on an ISOBUS terminal.

The PreSelect Digital also has an integrated hour-counter and the speeds of the mowers are displayed. The pressure and the speed of the grouper belts can be adjusted by pressing the icons.

One great advantage is the option to pre-select a function and carry out activation of the control unit via the auxilary buttons on the tractor's ISOBUS capable control lever.

In this way, all tractor and machine functions can be operated conveniently with a joystick and without having to reach around.