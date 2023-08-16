The new chopping system is available in two versions – the OptiGrass 37, with 40 knives, and the OptiGrass 28, with 54 knives.

Krone’s RX and ZX forage wagons now feature the new OptiGrass chopping system and feature increased transport capacities. The smaller RX range comes in 33m3 to 40m3 volumes, while the largest ZX model range has capacities from 43m3 to 56m3.

The new chopping system is available in two versions – the OptiGrass 37, with 40 knives offering a chop length of 37mm, and the OptiGrass 28, with 54 knives for a chopping length as low as 28mm.

Central to the new chopping system is the integral rotor, which distributes the grass evenly across the full cutting width.

Measuring 88cm in diameter, the blades on the rotor cutter are arranged on the sides of the feeding plates, which Krone says cuts without squeezing the grass.

Wagon shot: The knife bank pulls out to the left side for individual replacement.

Depending on the size of the cutting system, the feed plates are 17mm or 22mm wide and are made from high-tensile steel.

The incoming grass is fed to the middle of the rotor by 22cm-long augers on the ends of the rotor.

Krone ‘SplitCut’ splits the grass flow on the outboard knife blade and feed tines reverse the flow, which is then guided to the middle of the rotor by deflector plates for cutting.

Potential blockages are removed by dropping the knife bank hydraulically and raising it after the it is removed.

The knife bank also pulls out to the left side for individual replacement. Knives are released from a central lever and replaced without the need for tools.

Driveline

The rotor is powered by a planetary gearbox and a PowerBelt. Krone claims the PowerBelt on the RX transmits about 25% higher PTO rpm compared with the predecessor. Meanwhile, on the ZX, the PTO power flow has increased by up to 10%.

The manufacturer says the belt drive concept ensures optimised performance, with less wear and lower maintenance requirements, while the increase in speed reduces lower power requirements, while reducing component wear.

Another new feature are the two interchangeable pulleys. These can be swapped quickly to adjust the processing speed, allowing the wagon to adapt to varying conditions, while still ensuring the space behind the rotor is always loaded to capacity for high pre-compression.

Wagon shot: Krone claim the PowerBelt on the RX transmits about 25% higher PTO rpm compared with the predecessor.

The wagons feature a new articulated drawbar, with hydraulic height control and standard suspension.

Slim and compact, the drawbar is designed with visibility of the pick-up in mind. It comes with the option of the intelligent caster-steer axle or the contact-less electronic forced steering system.

A new electronic filling level sensor (standard) monitors the filling level by measuring the advance of the chain-and-slat floor and displaying the reading on the terminal on a scale from 0 to 100.

New butterfly mowers

Krone showcased two new butterfly mower combinations at the event, namely the EasyCut B 880 CV/CR (Collect) and the B 1050 CV (Collect). Both come with conditioners as standard and can be fitted with cross conveyor units.

The outrigger arms of the EasyCut B 880 CV/CR (Collect) can be adjusted mechanically in two positions to working widths of 8.52m or 8.72m.

The EasyCut B 1050 CV (Collect) features hydraulically telescoping outrigger arms, allowing the working width to be adjusted seamlessly from 9.3m to 10.45m.

Depending on the working width of the front mower used, the overlap can be adjusted to suit field conditions.

The EasyCut B 1050 CV (Collect) and B 880 CV (Collect) are equipped with Krone’s proven V-shaped steel tine conditioner, currently the largest on the market with a diameter of 64cm.

The conditioning can be adapted to the crop by adjusting the rotational speed (600/900 rpm) and the distance from the deflector sheets to the tines.

The mowers can be fitted with hydraulic cross conveyor swather belts, with the option of changing the belt speed from the tractor cab.

The belts can also be switched on and off individually. Alternatively, with the EasyCut B 1050 CV, swath merging can be done with auger conveyors.

The proven Big-Swath system, as used on the Big M self-propelled mower, features large-dimension augers (45cm) behind the conditioner.

Mower shot: With the EasyCut B 1050 CV, swath merging can be done with auger conveyors.

Various options are available for operating the mowers. For example, the hydraulic functions of the B 880 - including raising the mowers on one/two sides or swiveling the cross-conveyor belts in and out - can be preselected electronically as a standard feature with the new Krone PreSelect.

If not opting for IsoBus, three terminals are available to choose from - DS 500, CCI 800 or CCI 1200 with touchscreen.

All mowers are equipped with proven Krone features, such as the EasyCut cutter bar, SafeCut, SmartCut and the integrated impact damage protection system.

The patented DuoGrip suspension and the hydropneumatic relief can be operated from the tractor cab.

Mower shot: If not opting for IsoBus, three terminals are available to choose from DS 500, CCI 800 or CCI 1200 with touchscreen.

World’s largest four-rotor rake unveiled

With a working width of up to 15.7m, Krone claims its new four-rotor rake is the largest in the world. The new Swadro TC 1570 is centred around the proven V-frame concept adapted from the world’s largest six-rotor rake, the Swadro TC 2000, and also takes proven features from the smaller TC 1370.

Using the new user interface, the machine can be operated from the tractor cab via an IsoBus-compatible terminal or in combination with an IsoBus joystick.

With a working width of up to 15.7m, Krone claim its new Swadro TC 1570 four-rotor rake is the largest in the world.

The working width of the four-rotor rake can be variably adjusted from 11m up to 15.7m via the front rotors guided by the V-outriggers.

The two V-outriggers can be retracted and extended independently. The outriggers are each supported by a wheel in the front area for quieter operation.

Hydraulically adjustable outrigger arms of the rear rotors mean that swaths can be produced from 1.4m to 2.9m wide.

Integrated vibration damping helps the machine to run smoothly in the headland position.

A soft-down automatic lowering mechanism decelerates the outrigger arms just before the rotors touch down for a gentle landing, while minimising turning time at the headland.

Rake shot: The TC 1570 is equipped with a pendulum-suspended two-point hitch, designed to compensate for uneven ground.

Each rotor has 15 tine arms, each with four tines on the front and five tines on the rear rotors.

With electrical rotor height adjustment, the height of each rotor can be adjusted individually or all rotors can be adjusted simultaneously through the terminal to suit the conditions at hand.

The Swadro TC 1570 is equipped with a pendulum-suspended two-point hitch, designed to compensate for uneven ground. Hydraulic rotor relief integrated in the lifting cylinders ensures optimum bearing pressure.

This can be set separately for the front and rear rotors through the terminal, while on the move.

When adjusting working width or swath width, the relief pressure is automatically adjusted by an active control system.

Gimbal rotor

Together with the gimbal rotor suspension pulled by the outrigger arm, the rotor adjusts to the ground contours, which Krone says prevents dirt from entering the crop.

The lifting heights of the rotors can also be set through the terminal. At the headland, they only lift as far as is necessary, so as not to catch existing swaths.

The lift delay of the rear rotors with respect to the front rotors can also be adjusted from the cab. You can choose between a time-dependent or path-dependent delay.

Lifting and lowering can be automatically controlled by using Section Control, which uses GPS positioning.

The main frame of the rake is hydraulically adjustable to allow for a transport height under 4m without the need to fold down the tine arms.

The rake also adopts the other well-known Krone raking features, such as the maintenance-free rotor gearbox, the Duramax cam-track and one-piece tine arm standard.