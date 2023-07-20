I see that private agricultural advisers are once again in line for a nice pay cheque from the new Knowledge Transfer programme under the CAP. While farmers will receive €750/year when they meet the requirements of the programme, advisers will receive €500/year per farmer in their group(s). Each group has a limit of 20 farmers.

Pulling out my trusty envelope for calculations, if I was an adviser with, say, three groups of 20 farmers, that leaves me with €30,000 at the end of the year. Now, that doesn’t get handed to me; I’ve one-to-one meetings with each farmer and group meetings to facilitate in order to receive it. Of course the Teagasc advisers don’t get to keep the cheque, but it goes into the Teagasc pot to top up the Department funding.