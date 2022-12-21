Kubota has added the options of front axle suspension, front linkage and front PTO to the 104-143hp M6001 Utility tractor range.

While LAMMA 2022 marked the preview of the Stage V M6001 Utility range, Kubota will again show case its latest round of updates at the 2023 edition of the show which takes place on 10 and 11 January 2023 in Birmingham’s NEC.

The M6001 Utility range currently compromises two short wheelbase and two long wheel base models. The short 2.54m wheelbase 104hp M6-101U and 111hp M6-111U, both fitted with the 3.8l in house built engine and longer 2.68m wheelbase M6-121U (123hp), M6-131U (133hp) and M6-141U (143hp). These three models are powered by the same 6.1l block as found in the M6002 and M7003 series tractors.

Suspension

At launch, only the range-topping M6-141 Utility model was equipped with front axle suspension. The suspended front axle can now be factory-fitted to the four other models within the lineup.

In addition, all tractors are now available with the front linkage and PTO package. The fold-up lower link arms offer a lift capacity of 2.8t and remain compact for models fitted with front loaders.

A double-acting front spool valve can be added, so too can a 1,000rpm PTO option.

Front mudguards are also now available for the smaller M6-101U and M6-111U short wheelbase models.