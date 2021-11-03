Sam Thompson, Kubota agricultural and ground care dealer manager for Ireland; Frank Smyth of FJS; Tim Yates, Kubota agricultural and ground care sales. manager.

Kubota (UK) Ltd has announced that FJS Plant Repairs Ltd is to become the first Kubota full-line dealer in the Republic of Ireland, with immediate effect.

Established in 1993, FJS, based at Timahoe, Co Kildare, will be responsible for Kubota tractors and groundcare equipment, alongside its existing involvement with the brand’s construction equipment.

As part of its expansion, FJS is forging ahead with plans to open a second depot at a one-acre site in Naas, to include a new showroom, workshop facilities and additional staff.

“The integration of Kubota tractors and groundcare products into our existing business is great news, both for new and existing FJS customers,” said Frank Smyth, managing director of FJS.